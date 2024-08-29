11-year-old boy battling brain cancer becomes pilot for flight to Ocala: 'Really exciting'

When Joey Sims is at his home near the Orlando airport, he spends a lot of time looking up at the sky.

"'Oh, look at the planes. Look at the plane!'" his mom, Carolyn Sims, said when describing her son's reaction. "Always been fascinated by the planes."

On Thursday, the 11-year-old had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the ExecuJet Charter Service airplanes at the Sheltair TPA hangar space at Tampa International Airport.

READ: Jesuit High football player returns to field cancer free after year-long battle

"It looks like it would be really exciting," Joey Sims said of becoming a pilot.

Thursday’s experience – organized by St. Petersburg non-profit, The Children’s Dream Fund – served as a break from what his daily routine can look like in the middle of his second battle with brain cancer.

"He beat it once. And then like, six months later, there was a regrowth," his mom told FOX 13. "And so, they had to do more radiation. He's doing chemo again."

The 11-year-old has already had several surgeries.

MORE: Bradenton police sergeant on marine unit honored with eternal reef after passing away from cancer

"If you can just bring some peace or joy just for – even if it's for a fleeting moment or a day – you just, you got to do it," ExecuJet CEO Peter Cunzolo said.

On Thursday, Joey Sims signed a contract to become an ExecuJet pilot and received a full uniform.

"It was the most incredible thing to see his face light up, put that uniform on, and just enjoy every second of being a kid, because he deserves it," Amanda Walker, the executive director for The Children’s Dream Fund, said.

While sitting with real pilots, the future pilot reviewed maps and the plan for their flight to Ocala.

"You got to check the weather first before you even go flying," Joey Sims said.

READ: Pasco County woman's selfie leads to brain tumor diagnosis

THe 11-year-old boy told FOX 13 he can’t wait to tell his friends about the experience. And, his bravery tells the world that he is a fighter.

"Don't stop dreaming. Fight for what you want," Carolyn Sims said of her son. "Keep fighting."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: