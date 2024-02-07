Here's the new flavor Coca-Cola is making permanent

article

Coca-Cola is releasing a new flavored soda to add to its growing beverage brand.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant announced Wednesday its latest offering, Coca-Cola Spiced, which will hit store shelves, along with Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar, in bottles and cans in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 19.

Coca-Cola Spiced joins just a few other flavors the brand routinely sells, including its flagship flavor, cherry and vanilla, CNN noted.

During the past few years, Coke has been working on ways to get younger consumers enthusiastic about its signature cola. In 2022, the company released Coca-Cola Creations, a series of eight limited-edition Coke flavors in colorful cans and bottles, the Associated Press reported.

Separately, Coke has experimented with adding coconut, strawberry, watermelon and other flavors to the drinks.

And recently, the company released Coca-Cola Happy Tears, which has salt and mineral flavors, but this drink will only be sold on TikTok on Feb. 17 in the U.S. and Great Britain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.




