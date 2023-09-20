Here’s why Tampa residents may notice an extra charge on their water bill

The city of Tampa announced Wednesday it must buy water for the second time this year to meet demand.

The first water purchase happened this spring when the reservoir was low, officials told FOX 13.

But new numbers show Tampa residents are now using an average of four million gallons of water more per day than they were this time last year, according to the city.

"We’re having to buy water again from Tampa Bay Water, but this time, it’s more of a usage throughout the city," Julia Palaschak, an environmental specialist with the city of Tampa, said. "The reservoir is good, but we can only take so much out of the river each day."

Officials said a dry rainy season and a growing population are to blame.

"Water is an invaluable resource and we must all play an active role in conserving it to ensure Tampa can meet the needs of its growing population," Mayor Jane Castor said in a written statement.

As a result of the city having to buy water this spring, officials said residents might notice an extra charge on their bills now. The charge for the city’s second water purchase to meet demand should show up on bills next year.

"There is a line on the bill that usually is zero – it’s TBW Pass-Through, which is Tampa Bay Water," Palaschak said. "We don’t like to have to pass that cost along. It should be about a dollar for most of our single-family residents. But of course, it is a calculation that’s going to be based on your usage."

To help educate residents on conservation efforts, the city is hosting free, virtual workshops this fall.