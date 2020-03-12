Hernando animal enforcement officers rescue 20 dogs from Brooksville home

article

Hernando County Sheriff's Animal Enforcement Officers (AEO) seized 20 Husky mixes from a Brooksville home on Wednesday.

According to HCSO, the AEO’s found the dogs in three kennels just off the front porch of the home. They said the dogs' coats were matted with urine and feces, and their feet were soaked with urine.

The AEO’s said that when the owner would pressure wash the kennels with the dogs inside. This activity not only caused the high-pressure water to spray the dogs, but forced the large amount of urine and feces in the kennels to be propelled about, also spraying the dogs

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

One kennel, which was approximately 10x10, contained nine very large dogs. Another smaller kennel contained two very large dogs. The third kennel contained approximately nine dogs. According to the AEOs, the larger dogs in this kennel were attacking a smaller dog. The dogs in this kennel were standing in mud, feces, and urine with no way to escape the filth.

AEOs said they could not locate any food for the dogs in or around the kennels. When asked, the owner of the dogs refused to produce dog food, according to the AEOs.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The AEOs advised the owner of the dogs, identified as William Joseph Decordre, that the conditions the dogs were living in were unacceptable. They said Decordre refused to implement any changes to improve the living conditions for the dogs or to have the dogs vaccinated. Decordre also became confrontational with the AEOs.

Two patrol deputies and two AEOs went to Decordre's residence on Wednesday with a court order to seize the dogs.

All dogs were taken to Hernando County Animal Services.