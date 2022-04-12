Hernando County deputies search for man who robbed Brooksville bank

article

A robbery occurred at a Brooksville bank on Tuesday morning and deputies are searching for the suspect.

It occurred at the Cadence Bank, located at 14211 Powell Road. Hernando County deputies described the suspect as a Black male who was carrying a black bag.

The suspect was wearing black pants and a gray hoodie. Witnesses say he could be in his early 20s.

Officials say he is about 6'1 tall. He was last seen wearing on foot, near the Discovery Point daycare, which is located behind the bank.