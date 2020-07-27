Hernando County detectives investigating suspicious death of woman

Officials with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is calling a death "suspicious" after a woman passed away Sunday.

Before 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to Spring Lake Highway, just south of Hayman Road in Brooksville after receiving a report of a "person down" on the west side of the road.

They said a female was located, and she was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. Detectives classified her death as suspicious.

They haven't released the woman's identity, but she is described as a 47-year-old white female.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

