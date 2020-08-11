Hernando County fire crews monitoring 185-acre brush fire

article

Fire officials in Hernando County are closing monitoring a brush fire that's been burning between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Crews say there is an 185-acrew brush fire north of Cortez Boulevard and west Pine Island Drive in Weeki Wachee. Officials say they expect the fire to continue to move south.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire has not reached any nearby homes or businesses, but they are urging people in the area to be cautious due to the smoke.

County officials said those living in the Pine Island area can shelter in place. No evacuation orders have been issued.

Road closures signs have been placed at Pine Island Drive and Cortez Boulevard, and Pine Island Drive and Bayou Drive to keep onlookers out of the area.

