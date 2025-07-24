Hernando County fugitive captured in Louisiana after nationwide manhunt

The Brief Hernando County deputies say Christian Fischer has been caught after nearly a year and a half on the run. The sheriff's office says Fischer disappeared during his trial and was subsequently convicted of traveling to meet a minor and use of a computer to solicit a child for sexual activity. He was captured in New Orleans on July 17, according to investigators.



A man who vanished more than a year ago while standing trial for child sex crimes has been caught in Louisiana, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office announced.

The backstory:

In January 2022, Hernando County deputies arrested Christian Fischer on charges of traveling to meet a minor and use of a computer to solicit a child for sexual activity.

Previous mugshot of Christian Fischer. (Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.)

Fischer was granted bond ahead of his trial, which began on Feb. 2, 2024. HCSO says he showed up for the first day of his trial, but failed to appear the following day.

The trial continued in Fischer's absence, and he was found guilty with sentencing delayed until his capture.

Investigators learned Fischer flew to San Diego on Feb. 6, 2024, then made his way to Oregon.

READ: Home invasion suspects tricked woman into answering door by pretending to be Amazon delivery drivers: Police

HCSO says U.S. Marshals tracked down his RV at a campground in Idaho in October 2024, but he got away and made it to Washington state, then Portland, Oregon.

On July 10, 2025, federal investigators obtained photos of Fischer in New Orleans taken in April 2025, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO says law enforcement found Fischer walking his dog in downtown New Orleans on July 17 and arrested him after he initially gave a false name.

Christian Fischer was captured in New Orleans, Louisiana, in July 2025. (Photo provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.)

What they're saying:

"The success of this investigation highlights the dedication of our local deputies and our law enforcement partners nationwide. I commend the tireless efforts of the United States Marshals Service and all the agencies involved in safely apprehending this dangerous individual and returning him to face justice here in Hernando County," Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a statement.

What's next:

Fischer is awaiting extradition to Hernando County and faces formal sentencing upon his return.