Hernando County parents want teacher fired over undisclosed ‘concerning comments’

A Hernando County middle school teacher is back in the classroom after an investigation into comments she made the district found "concerning."

Several parents reached out to FOX 13 alarmed at what was said and many of them showed up at Tuesday night's school board meeting to voice their concerns.

At the meeting, Superintendent John Stratton refused to tell parents what the teacher in question said that the district found concerning, but not concerning enough to fire her.

Multiple parents who reached out to FOX 13 all told the same story which is that they were told this teacher alluded to harming her students and then herself. While FOX 13 cannot confirm what this teacher said, the district did say she made the comments because she was frustrated with how her students were behaving.

Aramis Rosario is one of the parents at Fox Chapel Middle School that wants answers.

"While the teacher in question did make a comment to colleagues that was concerning," Principal Rufa can be heard saying in recorded message sent to parents Monday night. "Staff and law enforcement determined the comment was not an imminent threat to the campus, but was instead an expression of frustration at student behavior."

Rosario is one of the parents who got the call.

"I was told that the teacher had stated they were going to shoot the kids and they were going to then kill themselves," Rosario shared.

Dozens of parents packed the Hernando County School Board meeting to discuss the teacher's comments.

Multiple parents tell FOX 13 they were told the same by their children taking their concerns to the school board. Several demanded the district divulge what the teacher said, but Superintendent Stratton refused.

"I can't share all the facts with you, but I can tell you I respect the sheriff's department and his team and I respect my team and both of those groups who do this all the time I'll remind you determined there was not an imminent threat," Stratton said.

It led to several heated moments between parents and the board.

"This is not a back and forth. I've given you an explanation. With that said I need you to trust me and these two agencies," Stratton said.

Like many parents, Rosario is still frustrated.

"I just was very upset and furious at the fact that they would allow a teacher to still work here with students, knowing that she said that," Rosario said.

Hernando Superintendent John Stratton refused to tell parents what the teacher in question said.

The district says the teacher has been cleared to return to the classroom. The district called in the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and even they said the comments didn't rise to an imminent threat.

Still, Rosario says he doesn't feel safe sending his kids back to school until the teacher in question is fired.