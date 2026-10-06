Hernando County residents oppose proposal to sell 604 acres of Sand Hill Scout Reservation

The Brief The Greater Tampa Bay Area Scouting Council is proposing to sell 604 acres of the 1,300-acre Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Hernando County. The proposal would change the land's designation from recreation to a planned development district, allowing for potential commercial, mixed-use and residential development. Residents and environmental advocates say development could threaten the aquifer that feeds the nearby Weeki Wachee River.



Hundreds of residents, environmental advocates and Scouts packed Nativity Lutheran Church in North Weeki Wachee Tuesday night for a public meeting about a proposal to sell nearly half of the Sand Hill Scout Reservation.

What we know:

The Sand Hill Scout Reservation covers more than 1,300 acres.

Under the proposal, the 604 acres could eventually include a designated commercial area, mixed-use development and multifamily residential property.

PREVIOUS: Former Scouts fight proposed sale of 604 acres at Sand Hill Scout Reservation

Coastal Engineering, which is representing the Greater Tampa Bay Area Scouting Council on the comprehensive plan amendment, hosted Tuesday night's public meeting.

The Scouting Council says proceeds from the sale would go toward infrastructure improvements and Scouting programs.

The proposal faced strong opposition at the meeting, with residents and advocates voicing concerns about potential development.

Why you should care:

Environmental advocates say the Sand Hill property sits over the aquifer that feeds the Weeki Wachee River.

Marousa Placiotis Rodriguez, an organizer with Keep Weeki Wild, said, "This Sand Hill reservation sits on top of the aquifer that feeds our Weeki Wachee River. So it has a detrimental effect on wildlife, for our river."

The property also contains caves and springs. The Sierra Club and National Speleological Society's Cave Diving Section are among the groups seeking to protect the area.

Fred Stratton, chairman of the National Speleological Society Cave Diving Section said, "Everybody who lives in Hernando County that drinks the water that's pulled out of it more than an aquifer could be affected by the development on Sand Hill."

The backstory:

The Scouts acquired the Sand Hill property in 1978 after former property owner Larry Die Polder left the land to the organization in his will.

According to information presented at the meeting, the will stipulated that if the Scouts no longer wanted the property, it would become a county park.

A discrepancy between the will and the land deed was later discovered. However, giving the Scouts the ability to sell the property.

"It's very upsetting that you would leave land to an organization for safe keeping after you die to have them try to sell it off," Placiotis Rodriguez said.

The other side:

Coastal Engineering representatives said sinkholes that serve as entrances to caves on the property would remain on Scout-owned land.

The firm also outlined potential uses for the planned development district, including public facilities, commercial space, mixed-use development and multifamily residential property.

The Tampa Bay Area Scouting Council had not responded to FOX 13's request for comment by the time of publication.

What's next:

The proposed comprehensive plan amendment is expected to go before the Hernando County Planning and Zoning Commission for a meeting in November or December.

If the proposal moves forward, it would also need approval from Hernando County Commissioners and the state.