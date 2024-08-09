Hernando County residents say alleged illegal slaughterhouse was problem for years: 'I started to scream'

Animal activists in Hernando County protested in front of the courthouse Friday, demanding action against the black market horse meat trade.

Protesters said they want the Hernando County Sheriff and State Attorney to arrest those accused of running an illegal slaughterhouse and killing a former racehorse named "Funny Biz."

Some in the community said they’ve made complaints about the farm for years and nothing was done.

"We continue to gather together, seeking justice for Funny Biz and all of the animal victims who have fallen victim to the monster at the end of Vicki Lane," said Diane Moreton.

Moreton said she was among those who complained after witnessing animals being butchered alive. The Suncoast Trail runs alongside the property in Brooksville, giving a clear view to those walking, riding or jogging by.

Moreton said what she saw still haunts her.

"I started to scream and panic that’s all I can say," she said.

Neighbors feel law enforcement ignored their complaints.

The same farm is alleged to have killed a former racehorse, Funny Biz, in November 2023. Her death was captured on undercover video by the animal rights group, the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), working to expose the black-market horse meat trade.

The sheriff’s office was given that video in December 2023, which documented how the horse was killed and sold for her meat.

"They’ve been given a lot of evidence; they’ve had plenty of time to gain some evidence for themselves as well," said Shannon Blair, one of the activists protesting Friday. "It’s obvious that many felony acts of animal cruelty occurred at this property. They know who the criminals are, and we want them to make arrests so that these animals haven’t just died in vain."

After FOX 13’s investigation first aired in July, the owner of the property said his tenants packed up most of their animals and fled in the middle of the night. About a week later, the sheriff’s office removed the ones left behind.

No charges have been brought, and the sheriff’s office said two cases are still under investigation.

"It’s unreal, they are supposed to protect the innocent, they are supposed to care about the vulnerable and weak," said Blair.

When FOX 13 went to the farm, skulls and remains of horses and other animals could be seen.

Activists said they’ll continue to advocate until arrests are made.

"There aren’t many laws that protect these animals, at least enforce the few that there are. I mean this is pathetic," said Blair.

A few of the animals removed from the abandoned farm, which includes five pigs and some chickens and roosters, are currently at the animal shelter in Hernando County. The shelter director said they are all doing well.

The county has arranged to release the animals to ARM, where they will live in a sanctuary for the rest of their lives.

