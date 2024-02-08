16-year-old arrested in Hernando County for bringing gun on school bus, stealing car

A Hernando County 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday for having a gun on a school bus and stealing a car in Spring Hill, according to authorities.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Mariner's Cay Apartments at around 11:30 p.m. on January 12 to find a stolen vehicle. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old.

When the responding deputy approached the 16-year-old, he fled and pushed the deputy out of the way. The teen then took off in the stolen vehicle before subsequently crashing it on Mariner Boulevard.

On January 16, students at Springstead High School reported that the 16-year-old had a firearm on the same day he was driving the stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

After looking at surveillance footage from the school bus and school, HCSO uncovered the teen showing off his firearm to fellow bus riders. According to Nienhuis, deputies had to determine whether the item showed in surveillance was an actual firearm and whether it was functional.

Later, on January 31, a 17-year-old was shot at Mariner's Cay Apartments in what was later deemed an accidental shooting.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody in connection to that shooting, but once it was identified as an accidental shooting, they were released. Nienhuis said, however, the firearm used in that shooting was the same one the 16-year-old had on the school bus weeks before.

The 16-year-old student was apprehended and charged with possessing or discharging weapons or firearms in school-sponsored events or school property. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala, where he remains in custody.

Nienhuis said investigators are still working to determine where the weapon came from and whether it was actually stolen. He said there is some indication that it was stolen.