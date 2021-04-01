Hernando deputies search for missing 18-year-old with autism, epilepsy

article

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old with autism, who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Investigators said Christian Zuba left his home on Long Hill Court in Spring Hill around 6 p.m. Wednesday after an argument with family members. He has autism, is intellectually disabled, and takes medication for epilepsy, which he didn't take with him.

The sheriff's office said they believe he left the home riding a white electric Razor scooter. Zuba is known to frequent the area around St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill.

Zuba is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He may be wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information on Zuba's whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.