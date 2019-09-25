Hernando deputy shoots self in leg during training

article

A Hernando County deputy and former Marine was injured Tuesday when he accidentally shot himself in the leg during training.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy “accidentally discharged his weapon” as he was removing his gun from his holder, wounding himself in the leg.

The deputy was taken from the firing range to a trauma center for treatment but has since been released and is recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office declined to name the deputy, but they noted that he has been with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for nearly 15 years and in the U.S. Marines before that.