Hernando family displaced after house fire causes $50,000 in estimated damages: CCFR

A Hernando family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out on Sunday evening, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived around 7:30 p.m. and saw flames through the windows on the side of the home.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

In an attempt to put the fire out, investigators say that the tenant's father had thrown bricks through the window and another person forced open the front door to make sure no children were in the house.

What's next:

Victim advocate services are assisting the tenant's family in the aftermath of the fire.

CCFR says that there weren't any smoke detectors inside the home.

Damages to the home and lost content are estimated to be $50,000.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Citrus County Fire Rescue.

