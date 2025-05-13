Hernando High School baseball coach aims to win his first state title after 28 years

The Brief The Hernando High School baseball coach is aiming to win his first state title after 28 years with the program. Tim Sims has been the head coach of the Leopards for 28 years and was recently inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame. Sims and the six coaches on his staff are all Hernando alums.



Hernando High School Baseball Coach Tim Sims bleeds purple and gold more than anyone else.

He feels great about his chances in the 3A Baseball state semifinals even though his Leopards are the lowest seed remaining.

"Doesn't matter what name is on the front of your jersey," Sims said. "We are going to make you beat us."

He's been the head coach of the Leopards for 28 years and was recently inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame.

What they're saying:

"The only reason I am coaching is it's what I love," Sims said. "I want to give back to the players here."

He's gone above and beyond in his efforts to give back to his hometown community. Not only is he the high school baseball coach, Sims is the director of the Hernando Youth League.

Brooksville is where the 1982 Hernando High grad has always wanted to be.

"Brooksville is the center of the universe and that's the way the attitude in Brooksville is," Sims said.

Sims has six coaches on his staff. All are Hernando alums.

"It's just an honor and privilege to be a part of it," Hernando assistant coach Tyson Ellis, who played on Sims's first team in 1994, said. "When he asked me if I wanted to coach, I said, 'I can't turn you down.'"

He's even coached a grandchild of a former slow pitch softball teammate and a winner of the 1967 Hernando baseball state championship team.

"He is greater than a legend," Hernando junior catcher Kaine Ellis said. "He is special to everybody in this community. Most everybody knows who Tim Sims is. To be able to have him as a coach is something truly special that none of us take for granted."

That's because Tim Sims loves Hernando.

"He's an institution at this point," Hernando athletic director Jeff Laing said. "He's just been a constant source of success here at Hernando."

The Leopards have won 550 games, gone to 10 regional finals and two final fours under Sims' guidance. He's coached some major-leaguers in the Arroyo brothers, Bronson and Christian, and has been offered multiple chances to coach at bigger high schools and even colleges.

But Hernando is home.

"No matter where you are at, your heart always leads you back to Brooksville," Sims said.

The backstory:

In fact, Sims' childhood house is less than a half mile away from home plate. That made Emerson Stadium an easy place to fall in love with, and he never stopped.

"I remember the atmosphere at a region game when I was a little kid," Sims said. "My dad brought me to the game. That's one of my oldest childhood memories, is coming to this field."

However, one thing Sims has never been able to accomplish at Hernando is winning a state championship.

"To get that gold medal, so to speak of winning the last game - that's why you play," Sims said.

Winning it all in a super-special place would mean the world to Sims.

"The selfish part of me and the selfish part of any baseball coach is you want to win the last game," Sims said. "That's a sentimental moment is to win that last game."

Regardless if he gets it done or not, just like he was when he was six years old, you'll find Sims at Emerson Stadium wearing that purple and gold and giving everything he has for Hernando.

"I never look back," Sims said. "I'm Satchel Paige. I am looking forward to evaluating players this summer. I have always been playing in the dirt, and I am going to continue to do that."

What's next:

Hernando will square up with South Walton in the 3A State Semifinals on Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m. in Fort Myers.

