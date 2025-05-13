Tampa Bay Rays great Evan Longoria to retire as a Ray

The Brief Evan Longoria will sign a one-day contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and retire on June 7. "Longo" was the Rays' star third baseman from 2008-17. He'll be honored in a pre-game ceremony at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.



Evan Longoria, who holds several Tampa Bay Rays franchise records from his tenure as the team's beloved third baseman, will officially retire as a Ray in June.

Team officials announced on Monday that Longoria will sign a one-day contract ahead of a pre-game ceremony at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on June 7.

Evan Longoria's legacy

In 2006, the Rays – known then as the Devil Rays – selected Longoria out of Long Beach State University with the third overall pick in the draft.

After quickly achieving success in the minor leagues, the newly-rebranded Rays called Longoria up to the major leagues early in the 2008 season. He went on to become the American League's Rookie of the Year, helping Tampa Bay reach the World Series for the first time.

The star player affectionately known as "Longo" would spend 10 seasons with the Rays and was at the center of magic moments, including his Game 162 walk-off home run sending the team to the postseason in 2011.

After the 2017 season, the Rays traded Longoria to the San Francisco Giants. He still holds several franchise records, including home runs (261), runs batted in (892), doubles (338), walks (569) and games played (1,435).

He would appear in the World Series again in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but the team lost the series to the Texas Rangers.

Longoria has not played in MLB since that World Series, but he hadn't officially retired prior to Monday's announcement.

"Evan Longoria’s place in Rays history is unmatched," Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said in a statement. "Evan leaves the game as our all-time leader in nearly every major offensive category. He not only defined an era of Rays baseball — he helped put us on the map. His impact, both on and off the field, laid the foundation for our success, and it’s a privilege to celebrate his legacy."

Longoria will be honored prior to the Rays game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, June 7. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

