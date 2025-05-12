USF softball star Kathy Garcia-Soto plays for her big brother

The Brief USF softball star Kathy Garcia-Soto always thinks about her brother, who has cerebral palsy, when she steps onto the field. Garcia-Soto has been featured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays multiple times; she's the only back-to-back American Athletic Conference Defensive player of the year and she plays for the Puerto Rican National Softball team. Garcia-Soto and the Bulls will begin NCAA Regional action this week in Tallahassee against Auburn.



While her play stands out on the USF softball field, Kathy Garcia-Soto's smile catches your eye the most.

"Always be happy," the junior said.

She gives herself that reminder every time she steps up to the plate, where she draws a small smiley face in the dirt.

"Smile through the tough moments," Garcia-Soto said. "Up and down."

Lately, there have been more grins than frowns.

The backstory:

"There is so much pride that goes into it," Garcia-Soto said.

However, none of those accomplishments even begin to compare to the pride Garcia-Soto feels for what she calls her biggest blessing - her big brother Christian.

"He's always supporting me - being my coach and being my brother," Garcia-Soto shared. "He's always telling me what to do right or wrong. He's very blunt. He'll tell you how it is. That's what I like about him. He's always there supporting and yelling."

Christian has cerebral palsy. He has spent most of his life in a wheelchair and on the diamond watching his sister play softball.

"I am very proud," Christian said. "There is nothing I can do. I am not taking it for granted."

Christian has been coaching Garcia-Soto since she was 10 years old.

"I always say that if he had the ability to stand up, and run and hit, he would be in the MLB right now," Garcia-Soto said.

However, Christian does have the ability to coach Kathy and her teammates up.

"I give advice to everybody so they can get better and better and better," Christian said. "Even though I know some people get embarrassed but it is just to get them better and better and better so they can keep working."

What they're saying:

"He knows what he is talking about," USF head softball coach Ken Eriksen said. "He's got a great mind for the game. I guarantee you right now if he had the opportunity or somebody gave him the opportunity to coach in college, he would jump on it. They would definitely reap the benefits of his brilliant mind."

And that brilliant mind of Christian's is always on Garcia-Soto’s mind, as she plays for the person she loves.

"He motivates me to go out here every day to play and work hard," Garcia-Soto said. "He is not able to get out of his chair and do it himself. It's amazing to have a great motivation. It's just a reminder to be grateful for every day and smile."

What's next:

Garcia-Soto and the Bulls will begin NCAA Regional action this week in Tallahassee against Auburn. And you can bet Christian will be watching.

