Hernando man arrested after being shot in leg by woman claiming self-defense: ‘She shot me by accident’

Hernando County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot while battering a woman at a Brooksville home.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders with Hernando County Fire Rescue were sent to a home on Young Street in Brooksville for reports of a possible shooting early Monday morning.

The 911 caller, according to investigators, said they heard people arguing before hearing what they believed to be gunfire.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found Arthur Clinton sitting in a vehicle in the road with a gunshot wound to his leg. A woman was sitting in the vehicle with him, according to HCSO.

According to HCSO, Clinton told deputies, "She shot me by accident."

Clinton was taken to an area hospital and then an area trauma center.

While talking with the woman who was with Clinton, deputies say she told them she and Clinton had gotten into a fight at an area bar. When the pair returned to the Young Street home, she said Clinton took out a gun from the vehicle and placed on the front porch, according to HCSO.

Investigators say the woman told them that Clinton then began battering her and knocked her to the ground. The woman said Clinton then got on top of her and began strangling her to the point her breathing was impaired.

Deputies say when Clinton stopped strangling the woman, she was able to get up and grab the gun that he had placed on the porch. At that point, according to deputies, Clinton charged at the woman again.

In self-defense, the female fired a round from the firearm, striking Clinton in the leg, according to HCSO.

That's when, according to deputies, the couple got into a vehicle so she could take him to a hospital.

Deputies say they saw injuries on the woman such as several broken fingernails, scratches on both arms, and dirt and leaves in her hair.

Deputies say they arrested Clinton based on the woman’s injuries. Once he was released from the hospital, Clinton was taken to jail.

He has been charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

The woman was not charged with any crimes.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477, *TIPS from a cell phone or online at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.