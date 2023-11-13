Hernando teens killed in Spring Hill crash over the weekend: Troopers

Two Hernando County teenagers died in a devastating single-car crash over the weekend. Six teens were in the car, and two others were seriously hurt in the crash that happened in Spring Hill.

Jaheim Lee, 16, sat down and prayed after his two close friends were killed in the crash. He missed school on Monday because of the loss.

"I didn’t want to believe it, I was in denial," Lee said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 11 p.m. Saturday, the six teens between 16 and 17 years old were all driving in a Toyota Camry, heading south on Mariner Boulevard. They didn't handle a curve in the road and wound up crashing in someone front yard.

Of the teens that were in the car during the crash, the only two teens who weren't hurt were wearing their seat belts. Two others were seriously injured and the other two were killed.

None of the victims names have been released by law enforcement.

"We’ve done that before, growing up we've packed people in the trunk before, and it's ‘Oh my God, what if it would’ve been us,’" said Kellie Walker, who lives nearby the crash scene. "It’s a tragedy, they were young, so young."

AAA warns drivers, especially younger ones, about the risks associated with distracted driving.

"Realize there are heightened risks involved when you're driving distracted, when looking at your phone and when you have more teenage in the passenger, that raises the risk as well," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.