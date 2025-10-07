Heroin dealer arrested 9 months after Venice fatal overdose: Police
VENICE, Fla. - A nine-month investigation into a Venice man's fatal overdose has resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old heroin dealer, according to police.
Justin Companion was taken into custody on Monday after Venice police determined that he sold heroin to James Harrington III, a sale that became deadly on Jan. 17.
Companion has been charged with second-degree homicide.
This crime falls under the Florida Drug-Induced Homicide Law, which allows prosecutors to hold drug distributors responsible when the sale or delivery of a controlled substance results in death.
What they're saying:
The Venice Police Department released the following statement:
"This is a significant step forward in our ongoing fight against the devastating effects of illegal narcotics in our community," said Venice Police Chief Andy Leisenring. "Florida’s Drug-Induced Homicide Law gives law enforcement a powerful tool to hold dealers accountable for the lives lost to their actions. Every overdose death is a tragedy, and our department will continue to pursue justice for the victims and families impacted by this epidemic."
Other charges
- Sale of a schedule 1 narcotic (heroin)
- Criminal use of a two-way communication device
Companion is currently being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Judicial Circuit.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact Venice police at 941-486-2444 or submit an anonymous tip through Sarasota County Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.
