Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallions are training at their Florida home – and you can see them

There is a breed of beautiful horses right in Myakka City – with such a rich history.

The Herrmanns’ Royal Lipizzan Stallions train during the winter season in Myakka City, and then spend the summer months traveling across the country to entertain crowds. Anyone can see them train during their time in Manatee County. All the Herrmanns ask for is at least a $5 donation.

It was 300 years ago, when a knight gifted the Herrmann family with the Lipizzan, and ever since, generations have continued the aristocratic breed. Before gunpowder, the powerful horses, with much larger body and muscle mass than most breeds, were used on the battlefield by generals, princes and kings.

Their kick was enough to knock out foot soldiers.

Today, Myakka City is the winter home for these beautiful horses. Now is your chance to see them up close, as these rehearsals are open to the public.

LINK: You can learn more on their Facebook page.

