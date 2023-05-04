'He’s honoring my baby': Manatee deputy to start memorial ride for fallen Polk deputy

Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died doing what he loved and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement will make sure he’s never forgotten.

The young deputy was killed by friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant last October. Now, a fellow officer, Manatee County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Racky, will honor him through a memorial bike ride.

"What's great about it is that he has never met Blane. He has never met my family. And he chose out of everybody in this world. He chose Blane. And it just shows me that Blane has touched so many people," said Shellie Lane, the deputy's mother.

The Police Unity Tour is a nearly 300-mile bike ride that honors fallen officers. It starts in Norfolk, Virginia and will end in Washington, D.C.

"It's a tragedy what happened to him. And I feel I need to represent him. I need to keep his name alive," Racky said. "The awareness of these officers giving their lives in the line of duty, that has to be remembered. People have to realize the sacrifices these folks are making."

Racky said he’s been training non-stop for the ride, and in those challenging moments, he said his mind will solely be on Deputy Lane.

"I know I have to finish for him, because we ride for those who died. He can't ride anymore. He can't do anything anymore. And I'm there representing him. So, I cannot fail. I need to finish," Racky said.

Racky and his wife will head to Norfolk on Friday to prepare for the run that begins May 10. Deputy Lane’s family says they will be waiting at the finish line.

"As a mom, you don't ever want to have to go through this. But to know that your baby did all that and he lived his dream, and he was helping people has been just phenomenal," Shellie Lane said.

