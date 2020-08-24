'He's trying to pull through:' Jacob Blake's cousin asks that people 'try to keep the city quiet'

After chaos sparked by the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake Sunday evening, Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Governor Tony Evers sent 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to the city, and a curfew was implemented for the second night: 8 p.m. on Monday.

With Kenosha bracing for another tense night, authorities said the curfew would remain in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday. This, after cellphone video showing the shooting of Blake by Kenosha police Sunday sparked outrage reminiscent of the weeks following George Floyd's Memorial Day death in Minneapolis.

Jacob Blake

"lf the people who are in charge to protect and serve us, these people over here feel like they have to protect themselves from them, that's a problem," said La-Ron Franklin, witness.

On Sunday night outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, protesters clashed with police, with tensions escalating into the early morning hours.

"I can feel you guys' anger and pain," said Herman Poster, Blake's cousin. "I definitely can, you know, but let's just try to keep the city quiet tonight. He's trying to pull through."

Advertisement

Herman Poster

Blake's cousin spoke out Monday about what unfolded before the shooting. Police said they were initially called for a domestic incident.

"He was trying to break up a fight, you know, and that's him," said Poster. "He's a good vibe person. He's like, a good vibe. He was trying to keep the peace."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. During a news conference Monday with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, officers in riot gear were brought in after the door to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building was broken off by crowds trying to gain access.

"We understand there is a need for this investigation to move swiftly," said Kaul. "It is vital that people who have been speaking up for months now around the state be heard."

Kenosha police officers currently do not have body cameras. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

FOX6 News was told Monday evening Blake is in stable condition at the hospital.

A friend of the family shared a link to a GoFundMe.com page, where the funds are meant for things like medical bills and legal representation for Blake. It raised more than $400,000 towards its $500,000 goal as of 8 p.m. Monday.