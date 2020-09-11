High school athletes back on the field as football season kicks off with added safety measures

Friday night lights were as bright as ever. Not even a pandemic dimmed them.

"My son, he does want to play football, he wanted to get back out with his friends," said parent James Brush.

Plant and Lennard played in one of 14 games involving Hillsborough schools.

Parents said they were satisfied with safety measures, which included consistent questioning of students on their health, sanitizing, and not sharing water bottles or towels.

"We are trying to keep a positive face, keep an outlook and be safe," said parent Kevin Steffey.

Parents had to wear masks at the game.

"The players we talked to feel safe," said parent George Easley. "They said the coaches stuck by the rules."

However, the Hillsborough superintendent said some teams have had individual players catch COVID-19. Quarantines of larger numbers of students have forced the cancellation of a game between Jefferson and Hillsborough. It's unclear as to whether cases are being caught on campus or brought in.

"There is no way to identify the origin of it," said Superintendent Addison Davis. "Whether it is in school, out of school, a gathering, or at a restaurant. You would never know that."

Pasco County schools canceled games for Zephyrhills and Land o' Lakes Friday, because, between them, there are 348 quarantined after they had direct contacts with three students and a staff member with cases.

"We are all adapting while hoping to still do the things that make school a lot of fun," said Steven Hegarty, spokesperson for Pasco County Schools.

Friday made things, at least for a few hours, feel normal again.

"It definitely helps all of our kids," said Steffey. "They are enjoying school, being back, seeing their friends and certainly it makes a little order to our home."

Hillsborough Schools kept fan attendance to four tickets per player, band member and cheerleader.

