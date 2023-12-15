Highlands County delivery man honored for saving woman stuck in window for 5 hours: ‘I am so humbled’

A Highlands County man received an award for helping save a woman’s life.

Jose Sanchez has been a newspaper delivery driver for almost 20 years, but he’ll never forget one early morning in June.

He was driving his regular route around 4 a.m. through the Crystal Lake Club mobile home park in Avon Park, when he heard something out of the ordinary.

"It was like yesterday," he said. "I can still hear her scream when I turned the corner."

Sanchez discovered 78-year-old Nancy Reyburn hanging out of her window and screaming for help.

"I hear her screaming, because she noticed my flashing light," Sanchez said. "She started screaming really loud. I’m like, ‘Where are you at?’"

Reyburn said she had locked herself out of her home, so she tried wrangling herself back in through the window, but got stuck for five hours.

"It caught my attention, because my radio didn’t work in my car, luckily, and that’s the only way I could hear her," he said.

Sanchez rushed over to Reyburn and called 911. First responders were able to safely pull Reyburn out and get her inside.

On Wednesday, Sanchez was honored for his citizenship, with Reyburn by his side.

Pictured: Nancy Reyburn & Jose Sanchez

"I’m not only delivering, I’m watching out," Sanchez explained.

He received a certificate of appreciation from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and a certificate from the mobile home park.

"Humbled to the max, I just don’t know what to say," he said.

It’s a small token of gratitude that left him speechless.

"I am so humbled," Sanchez said. "I am speechless, to where I don’t know what to say. It’s really an honor."

Sanchez said he is so grateful for the honor, but it’s his work everyday that brings him the most joy.

"I just do it from the heart," he said. "I love what I do."

Sanchez said being able to help Reyburn is all the reward he needs.

"Show love to everybody and don’t expect anything back, because God will give it to you later," Sanchez shared.

Sanchez said he and Reyburn have formed a lasting friendship, and catch up when he’s on his route.