Highlands County deputies searching for missing and endangered woman

article

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for state-wide assistance to find an 81-year-old woman last seen at the CVS in Sebring around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said Margaret Becker is missing and considered endangered.

The last person who saw her at the drug store said she appeared confused.

Becker is driving a blue 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with and Ohio license plate of HOB8214 and a handicap placard hanging in the rear-view mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200.

