Highlands County deputies urging residents to watch out for bear family

A bear family have been spotted in Highlands County – and officials are telling residents to leave them alone.

The mama bear and her cubs were first spotted a month ago in Avon Park, and video of the family was captured on home surveillance cameras. Those same bears were recently seen in the Sun 'N Lake area, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

"She will leave you alone if you leave her alone, but anyone who goes for a walk or jog either early in the morning or after dark should be alert. You don't want to end up between her and her babies," the sheriff's office warned in a Facebook post.

Officials suggested leaving the area if you see them.

