Highlands deputies search for missing infant and toddler

Deputies in Highlands County are searching for a missing infant and toddler whom they believe may be in danger.

The sheriff's office said 1-month-old Kinyin Jayde Barfield and 15-month-old John Wayne Barfield are believed to be with their mother, 30-year-old Jessica Ruth Wooten.

According to investigators, Wooten is from Moore Haven, but was last seen Wednesday in Avon Park at the Highlands Palms Apartments on Canberra Circle.

Deputies issued a "missing endangered children alert" but did not specify why the children may be in danger.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.