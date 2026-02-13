Tarpon Springs High’s show choir premieres 'Howling Hearts' before road competitions

The Brief Tarpon Springs High School’s show choir will debut its 2026 production, "Howling Hearts," on Tuesday, February 17. The send-off concert is the only local performance before the group travels to compete in Mississippi, Ohio and Orlando. Donations will be accepted at the door to help support students as they represent Florida.



Tarpon Springs High School’s show choir is about to take its 2026 competition show on the road. But first, there’s one chance to see it at home.

Students are getting ready to premiere Howling Hearts during a send-off concert on Tuesday, February 17. School leaders say it will be the only local performance before the group travels out of state for competitions.

The backstory:

Howling Hearts tells the story of two star-crossed lovers in a quiet town. When the clock strikes midnight, the girl transforms into a werewolf. As fear spreads through the town, the boy must decide whether to protect himself or fight for love. Through music and movement, the production explores loyalty, courage and whether love can survive when everything changes.

By the numbers:

The ensemble includes 21 choir students, 11 band members and one alumni musician, along with a seven-student crew.

Tarpon Springs High says it is the only competitive show choir in Florida. This season, students will compete in Petal, Mississippi, at the Fairfield Crystal Classic in Fairfield, Ohio and the Heart of America Orlando competition in Orlando.

The February 17 concert will also serve as a fundraiser. Organizers say monetary donations, along with snacks, Gatorade and water, will be accepted at the door to help support travel and competition expenses.

What you can do:

The send-off concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 17 inside the Tarpon Springs High School Auditorium at 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs. It is the only local performance of "Howling Hearts."

Donations will be accepted at the door.