Highway patrol video of flying chair posted to remind driver to secure cargo

Video of a chair flying out of the back of a pickup truck on a highway in Vermont is a scary reminder to drivers to secure loose cargo items.

The Vermont State Police posted dashcam video from Trooper Dylan LaMere's cruiser. A folding chair in the back of a truck that was several car lengths ahead lifts out of the truck bed and flips end-over-end before hitting the cruiser's windshield.

"Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage," Vermont State Police said in a Facebook post about the incident.

The truck's driver was ticketed for having an unsecured load.

Courtesy Vermont State Police via Storyful

Most states have laws that require proper restraints on loose items carried in trucks and other vehicles.

