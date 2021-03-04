Hike, camp, learn: Bay Area company gets back to nature with guided tours of Florida’s great outdoors

Florida’s recent picture-perfect weather has inspired many to get outside and explore, but for those who may not know where to begin, Adam Wiegand is around to lend a helping hand.

Wiegand is the founder of Hike It Florida, a company that offers guided hikes, camping, backpacking, classes and private trips for novices and seasoned outdoor enthusiasts.

"It was created as an affordable way for people to get outdoors and enjoy nature," Wiegand explained. "A lot of people are afraid to get outside and do camping and backpacking trips by themselves."

Wiegand offers trips year-round and typically goes to state parks across the Tampa Bay area including the Hillsborough River State Park, Little Manatee River State Park, Oscar Scherer State Park, and Myakka River State Park. He says there are more than 100 miles of hiking trails at the parks.

"I absolutely love coming out here with people, first-time people coming out to explore. I love seeing the look on their faces when they see the deer, the hogs…They’ve lived in Florida their whole life and never knew some of these parks existed," he shared.

Wiegand says he got into hiking as a way to enjoy the outdoors.

"This is what ‘Old Florida’ used to look like, so it’s just great to come out here and explore," Wiegand explained.

He hopes people on his hikes learn to respect nature and wildlife and can take that home and appreciate everything Florida has to offer.

Hike It Florida not only gets people out on the trails but also offers kayaking, night hikes and outdoor activities as well.

LINK: For more information on Hike It Florida, visit HikeItFlorida.com.

