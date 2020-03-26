Hillsborough approves 'safer-at-home' order; in effect Friday night

article

Leaders in Hillsborough County have issued an enforceable "safer-at-home" order to encourage people to stay at home and only go out in public for necessary things, like a trip to the grocery store, getting gas, and going to a doctor. However, they opted to ditch the word "curfew" from the language.

The order begins Friday at 10 p.m. and is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

While non-essential businesses can remain open, the order allows the county to shut them down if they can't keep people six feet apart. Businesses where employees can't work from home and can't maintain a six-foot distance, like nail salons and barbershops, must close.

RELATED: First coronavirus death in Hillsborough County

Initially, the county's eight-member Emergency Policy Group was considering a weaker safer-at-home directive, coupled with an evening and weekend curfew.

According to the county attorney, a directive is merely “strongly encouraged” but not enforceable. An order, though, is enforceable, if needed.

Ultimately, they unanimously decided to issue the safer-at-home order and drop the curfew language to make the guidelines easier to understand.

Advertisement

“This is about messaging,” offered Sheriff Chad Chronister, one of the EPG members. “I think that the word ‘curfew’ is doing nothing but causing more panic in an already panicked community.”

Companies or individuals found to be in violation of the CDC social-distancing guidelines can be penalized by law enforcement, but county and Tampa city leaders said they don't want to have to get to that point. Warnings will be issued, but repeat offenders could face more serious consequences.

FOX 13 is still waiting for the full official language of the order.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map