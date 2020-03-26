Florida coronavirus cases jump 378 to 2,355; death toll rises to 28

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 378 since Wednesday as more people get tested across the state. The total as of Thursday morning stands at 2,355. Five more people have died, bringing the death toll to 28.

Of the 2,355 cases, 2,235 are Florida residents while 120 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 23,723 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health. Of those, 20,165 have come back negative, while results are pending on 1,443.

Hillsborough County reported its first death from COVID-19 in the Thursday morning update, identified only as a 69-year-old resident.

Bay Area by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 142

Pinellas: 64

Sarasota: 34

Manatee: 24

Pasco: 19

Sumter: 24

Polk: 17

Citrus: 11

Hernando: 9

DeSoto: 5

Highlands: 5

Hardee: 0

Meanwhile, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Pinellas County's "safer-at-home" order begins today. Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group is scheduled to finalize a similar order today.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

