Hillsborough composition study reveals 'good, bad, and ugly' of recycling

A weeklong recycling composition study by a Hillsborough County waste management team uncovered dirty diapers, a frying pan, and a bowling ball among tens of thousands of tons of recycling.

The wrongly-discarded items represent only a snapshot of the items placed in recycle bins daily that can’t be recycled, such as propane tanks, plastic bags, bowling balls, dirty diapers, and needles.

The department said it continually faces unique challenges while handling non-recyclable materials.

“Incorrect recycling leads to higher processing costs, can endanger staff and shut down the county’s recycling operation,” according to a news release.

According to the announcement, Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management collects more than 58,000 tons of curbside recyclables every year, a number reflecting high recycling activity tarnished by widespread sorting mistakes.

The recycling composition study ran from February 17 through 21, evaluating what materials people are mistakenly placing in their recycling carts. Staff spent the week sorting the recycling material by hand daily to separate the items that can be recycled from the items that cannot.

The project is aimed at providing data to the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management department to identify common residential recycling mistakes to better inform people on how to properly recycle, the department said.

Among the unusual content mistaken for recyclable material: a life jacket, an area rug, a box fan, a hub cab and a lawn chair.

If you have a question about what’s recyclable, how to sort your waste or where to take it, click here or call 813-272-5680.

