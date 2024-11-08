Hillsborough County clears the record of some veterans

On Nov. 8, the Hillsborough County judicial system showed its appreciation to dozens of military veterans by clearing their records of minor offenses and dismissing fines.

Twenty-nine service men and women had their cases heard during Veterans Outreach Court, which is held every year during Veterans Day weekend. Many came in to deal with things like traffic tickets and accumulating fines and left with the cases no longer hanging over their heads.

A veteran speaking in court during his hearing to clear the record of a minor offense.

"We're not asking for a handout, we're asking for a hand up," said U.S. Army veteran William Fusaro, who saw a judge dismiss more than $1,000 in fines. "You would not believe how much of a weight it was, so we're very grateful."

Judge Kim Brennan has been assigned to Veterans Outreach Court for seven years and explained why this is an important day.

"We say thank you for your service, and we mean it, but we can't really do anything to help them, typically. And this is the one-day out of the year we can help them," said Brennan. "A lot of them have traffic infractions, huge court costs adding up to sometimes $3,000, and we want to help them get out from under that burden."

"Means a lot to me because I was really stressed out because I'm on a fixed income now," said Vietnam Army veteran Billy Thomas, whose tickets dating back to 2017 were dismissed. "I got my license back. My license was suspended."

Judge Brennan urged the veterans who appeared in court to spread the word so other servicemen and women could participate in the future.

