Hillsborough County closing 'low demand' COVID-19 testing sites

Citing declining demand, Hillsborough County announced the closing of three COVID-19 testing sites.

The county said the Town ‘N Country site, located at Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave., was closed effective immediately.

Two other testing sites are scheduled to close in the coming weeks.

The Sun City Center COVID-19 testing center at Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd., will close after Wednesday, September 23.

The testing site at SouthShore Community Resource Center in Ruskin, located at 201 14th Ave. SE, will perform its last round of tests on Saturday, Sept. 26.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

Advertisement

The county said anyone with appointments at those locations after the date they close can go to another county testing site without an appointment.

For locations or more information, call 888-513-6321.

Despite fewer people apparently being tested for the virus, the Hillsborough County Commission was told Thursday the county's average number of new cases per day and positivity rates remain consistent at a level indicating "sustained community transmission of the virus," according to the director of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County

The next meeting of the Hillsborough County Commission to address emergency management issues related to COVID-19 is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13: