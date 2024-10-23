Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously decide to direct $60M to Hurricane Milton debris relief

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners decided to transfer $60,000,000 from the county's budget and put the funds toward emergency cleanup efforts.

The decision comes two weeks after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key in Sarasota County.

The seven-member board voted unanimously to move $60 million out of the county's Catastrophic Disaster Recovery Fund and into the county's Disaster Events Fund set aside for recovery efforts post-Milton.

The move was recommended by Hillsborough County Management and Budget Director Kevin Brickey, who said the amendment is necessary to pay for removing debris and other costs associated with emergency protective measures. In his recommendation, he cautioned that some recovery costs may be ineligible for FEMA reimbursement because they do not meet certain FEMA requirements.

File: Debris from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

In the background section of the recommendation, staff wrote:

"In response to a threat posed by Hurricane Milton, The Governor of the State of Florida on October 5, 2024, issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, declaring that a state of emergency exists for the Florida Gulf Coast communities, including Hillsborough County. The County Administrator issued an Executive Order for Hillsborough County declaring a State of Local Emergency on October 6, 2024. Hillsborough County received a pre-storm Federal Emergency Declaration on October 7, 2024, which made it eligible for reimbursement of expenditures related to emergency protective measures. Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 on October 9, 2024, near Siesta Key in Sarasota County. Hillsborough County received a Federal Disaster Declaration on October 11, 2024, which made it eligible for reimbursement of expenditures related to debris removal and emergency protective measures."

The county anticipates that FEMA will reimburse 100 percent of the costs of removing debris and emergency protective measures for a 90-day period within the 120 days after Milton made landfall.

Crews work to remove hurricane debris.

Once that time is up, the reimbursement rate drops to less than 90 percent.

Brickey said the $60,000,000 estimate could increase as events develop, and that his office may need to bring another budget amendment before the board of commissioners if disaster recovery efforts cost more than initially estimated.

