Hillsborough County deputies caught on camera comedically chasing chicken after freeing it from under a car

Deputies in Hillsborough County may have another answer to the age-old question, ‘Why did the chicken cross the road?' The agency jokingly posted on a social media page that it was to give their deputies a workout.

Deputies were recently called to help free a chicken stuck under a car.

Video shows deputies freeing the feathered fugitive, but as soon as it was set loose, the chicken flew the coop and led deputies on a hilarious chase.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement officers were eventually able to wrangle the fleeing fowl after it made a daring dash across the road.

HCSO posted, "Great job to the deputies involved! You never know what each shift will bring, but #teamHCSO deputies handled this with dedication and a touch of humor."

