Hillsborough County deputies search for missing 71-year-old

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 71-year-old man.

Philip Benza was last seen on Pleasant Lane in Riverview late Saturday afternoon. He was driving 2010 black Ford Explorer with Florida license plate Y23FXZ.

Benza reportedly told family members that he was going to work, although he has not worked in more than 10 years.

Benza is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-short, blue jeans and glasses.

Anyone who comes in contact with him is asked to call HCSO.

