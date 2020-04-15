Hillsborough County deputies searching for man missing for more than a month

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for Stanley Sheffield. According to HCSO, Sheffield was last seen by friends on March 7 near the 11000 block Old Hillsborough Avenue.

Deputies said Sheffield was looking for a ride to Gibsonton to play pool. They said he walked away when he wasn’t able to find a ride and hasn’t been seen since.

Sheffield is a 56-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 205 pounds.

"We are asking anyone in the community with information on Mr. Sheffield's whereabouts to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Your information may be the missing piece that can help us locate him."

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.