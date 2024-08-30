Hillsborough County deputy dies by suicide outside courthouse

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are mourning after one of their own died by suicide.

Hillsborough Deputy Tim White, 45, served with the sheriff's office for 15 years and was also a medical assistant in the U.S. Army, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was found in a vehicle in downtown Tampa on Thursday evening between the county courthouse and Tampa Fire Rescue headquarters. White took his own life in a car after his shift on Thursday, which he spent guarding the courthouse lobby.

READ: More American soldiers are dying by suicide than combat

White's death brings attention once again to mental health issues law enforcement can face.

"First responders, law enforcement particularly see themselves as the helper and not the helpee," said Clara Reynolds with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Pictured: Tim White.

Reynolds, who does not know the details of this case, said 85% of first responders struggle with mental health or substance abuse. She said more first responders die by suicide than in the line of duty and suicide attempts by first responders, as compared to the national average, is 10 to 1.

"Police chiefs and certainly sheriffs have been very vocal in that it's okay to not be okay," said Reynolds. "It still takes time for that message to really trickle down to the workforce."

MORE: Tampa police turn to 911 partnership with Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to help de-escalate mental health calls

A national report on law enforcement suicides found that an average of 184 officers die by suicide a year. Researchers said only 23% of those who attempt suicide reported seeking help for their life challenges.

Police suicides have dipped since a high of 234 in 2019, but data might be incomplete, given that agencies reporting suicide data to the FBI is voluntary.

"Once we know the scale of the problem, we can do something more about it," said Jessica Dockstader of the Center for Naval Analysis. "Once we know who's impacted, we can provide targeted programming, targeted interventions."

Pictured: Tim White.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement saying, "I am devastated to learn that one of our own was suffering in silence... To anyone in crisis, please know you are not alone, help is available."

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay got 119 calls from first responders in July alone. Often, Reynolds said, personal struggles are exacerbated by what first responders see on the job.

READ: Work-related stress may cause irregular heartbeat, study finds

"It's rarely that somebody is calling, because they've had a bad call, or they just want to process what has happened. There's usually a triggering event."

CNA researchers said law enforcement face significant challenges in navigating their career paths and that female officers have a higher rate of attempts, even though they seek help at twice the rate.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: