Hillsborough County deputy returns to work after exposure to fentanyl inside jail

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned to work after investigators said he nearly passed out following an exposure to the drug, fentanyl, at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

According to HCSO, Deputy Ismael Contreras was conducting a routine search at the jail of an inmate’s bunk area Friday when he was exposed to a powdery substance located in an inmate’s bunk area.

Authorities said the deputy quickly sealed the powder in a rubber glove to minimize his exposure to the unknown substance, but he felt the adverse effects within minutes.

Investigators said Contreras alerted deputies at the jail about the exposure, and they came to his aid after he nearly passed out due to the effects of the substance, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Another HCSO team member gave Deputy Contreras two doses of Narcan, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office declined an interview about the investigation on Monday, but Attorney General Ashley Moody commented on it.

"The increasing jeopardy in which we are placing law enforcement officers and first responders that are coming in contact with fentanyl is frightening," Moody said.

Inmates figure out ways to get contraband inside.

Deputy Contreras was rushed to Tampa General Hospital and was discharged around 10:30 p.m. after recovering. He returned to work the next day.

A HCSO spokesperson told FOX 13 detectives trying to determine how the drug got into the jail. Joe Rojas, a union representative for the federal prison guards, including those at Coleman Correctional facility in Florida, said these types of items can enter jails and prisons through the mail, or they can be snuck in by a visitor.

"These inmates are very ingenious, and they develop new ways of introducing the contraband into the prisons," explained Rojas, adding that five inmates at Coleman overdosed on fentanyl within the past month. "This is a totally different ballgame. This fentanyl, K2 and some of the other designer drugs, I'm telling you, are scary."

An HCSO spokesperson said every piece of mail is checked and scanned into a jail computer system, so inmates rarely physically interact with their mail. The deputy was also wearing gloves when he was exposed.

"This scary situation is one that no deputy should ever have to endure," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our team remains committed to eliminating illegal drugs in our detention facilities. HCSO commends Deputy Contreras' dedication to his craft and ambition to return to work quickly after such a terrifying incident."

HCSO said the inmates involved in this incident have been moved to confinement.

The incident is under investigation.