Hillsborough County dog heat deaths: 3 pets die in less than two weeks

The Brief Three dogs have died after being kept outside in less than two weeks, prompting urgent warnings from Hillsborough County Animal Control. Officials said they usually see three to five cases over an entire summer. Authorities already formally charged two owners, and the third case is pending the necropsy.



Three dogs have died after being kept outside in three different cases over two weeks, prompting urgent warnings from Hillsborough County Animal Control and local veterinarians.

Hillsborough animal cruelty investigations

What we know:

Three separate dogs died after being kept outside in less than two weeks: One dog was in a wire crate, another was left on a small balcony, and the third was tethered, Hillsborough County Animal Control told FOX 13.

The agency said it normally sees three to five of these cases over the entire summer.

"Having that kind of spike this quick with summer just starting, has been concerning," Hillsborough County Animal Control Division Director Roger Mills said.

Neighbors spotted the distressed dogs in these recent cases and reported them, Mills added.

Legal consequences for pet owners

By the numbers:

County ordinances prohibit tethering dogs outside during extreme temperatures, and failing to protect pets from this kind of heat can result in citations or criminal charges.

"Generally, they're going to be charged with, when there's a death of an animal — obviously, we'll do the investigation — but a third-degree felony, which can get you five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, as well as getting on the animal abuse registry," Mills added.

Extreme heat dangers for dogs

Why you should care:

Dogs cannot regulate their body temperature the same way humans do, making them vulnerable to summer temperatures.

"The only way they can regulate their body temperatures is through panting. So they actually overheat a lot more quickly than humans would in the Florida heat and humidity," Dr. Ashley Guerra, a veterinarian at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said. "So they have a pretty low tolerance to heat, particularly the squish face breeds or the brachycephalic breeds. So those are our pugs, our bulldogs, our Frenchies: Those dogs really can't regulate their heat very well."

Keeping your dog safe this summer

What you can do:

The safest bet is to bring pets inside. But if an animal absolutely must be outdoors, owners must ensure they have access to plenty of water and shade. Officials say owners must also check on them frequently.

"If you can put a fan on, and it's in that shaded area, obviously it's going to help. But you have to make sure that as the day starts and progresses, that sun don't hit where that animal is," Mills said.

Ongoing dog death investigations

What we know:

Two owners have already been formally charged. Officials said they are waiting on the results of a necropsy before determining potential charges in the third case.