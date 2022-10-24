Hillsborough County earns top scores on nation’s report card, despite nationwide drop

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as The Nation’s Report Card, released its first full report since 2019. It offered the first look at the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the nation’s fourth and eighth graders.

Nationally, the average math score for fourth-grade dropped five points compared to 2019 and the eighth-grade score dropped eight points. Both declines are the largest recorded since the assessment began in 1990.

"The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics," said National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy G. Carr. "The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall wellbeing. It’s clear we all need to come together—policymakers and community leaders at every level—as partners in helping our educators, children, and families succeed."

Despite those nationwide declines, Hillsborough County school leaders said fourth grade students in the district obtained the highest scores in reading and math, leading the way among 26 large urban school districts across the country.

"Hillsborough County has some of the highest rankings, leading the nation in the No. 1 spot in the area of fourth grade literacy reading in the area of fourth grade math," Hillsborough Superintendent Addison Davis said.

In a release, the district said Hillsborough County fourth grade students also took the top spot in math for the first time since participation in the Trial Urban District Assessment (TUDA).

As scores nationwide show increased racial disparities, Hillsborough County leaders said this is another area where students shined.

"We led the nation with our Black students and students with a disability, and we did see our Hispanic students ranked number three in the nation as well, which is a major celebration," Davis said.

Eighth grade students ranked No. 7 in math among the 26 large urban districts. The district said the scores will help to better inform math instruction to further close the achievement gap.