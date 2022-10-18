Hillsborough school board expected to approve new mascot at Chamberlain High

article

The Hillsborough School Board is expected to formally approve a new logo and mascot at Tampa’s Chamberlain High School after students decided to drop their old Chiefs moniker and logo.

Once approved, the former Chamberlain Chiefs will officially become the Chamberlain Storm.

The new logo selected by students earlier this month depicts a helmeted Spartan-like warrior clutching a pair of lightning bolts.

The former name and logo had been a source of debate for years and in June it was officially retired.

The change came after an internal investigation prompted by a request from the Title VI Native-American Parent Advisory Council to do away with what it said was an offensive mascot.

Chamberlain’s student government association launched an investigation, consulted with several Native American groups, and hired an independent consultant to help poll past alumni and current students.

Earlier this year, poll results showed 58% said they viewed the Chiefs mascot and the school’s previous traditions as offensive.

A committee made up of students, staff and alumni decided to make a clean break from the Chief's history, and in October students selected the Storm as the school’s new mascot.

The change will cost an estimated $50,000 for new uniforms and imagery around campus, according to the district.

Chamberlain says it will work with stakeholders to raise money to cover the costs.

The Chief mascot won’t disappear from Chamberlain’s halls entirely though. The school plans to feature the former Indian Chief mascot in a display with a history of the logo and an explanation of the change.

Hillsborough School Board members are expected to vote to approve the new name and logo during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.