Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group reminds residents COVID-19 testing is free

Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group nearly cut back on their meetings on Monday.

The group considered going from two meetings per week down to one. It was suggested by Plant City Mayor Rick Lott.

The group almost voted on that idea, until Tampa Mayor Jane Castor stepped in urging them to wait at least two weeks. She wants to see what if any surge of COVID-19 comes as Florida slowly goes back to work.

“On the 18th we can come back and see if there’s any increase in cases. We pray that there are not but we'll be watching,” said Commissioner Les Miller.

The group also reminded citizens that COVID19 testing at one of the county’s four sites is free.

Anyone can make an appointment, even if you don’t show symptoms. To make an appointment call 813-272-5900.

