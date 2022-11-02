Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of family friendly fun

The Hillsborough County Fair is back from November 3-13. The annual fair which has been around for nearly 30 years, boasts family friendly fun including midway rides, fair food, entertainment, livestock shows and more.

This year’s theme is "Homegrown Fun." The fair which draws 25,000 to 30,000 people each year will be 11 consecutive days for the first time. It will also have one of the largest agriculture shows in the Southeast with as many as 2,000 animals.

The Hillsborough County Fair is located at the Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.

For more information on hours and tickets, visit hillsboroughcountyfair.com.