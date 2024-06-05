Hillsborough County fire medic dies in Brooksville crash: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Hillsborough County fire medic died in a crash in Brooksville on Tuesday afternoon after his car struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Medic 1 Steven Haberland, 50, of Dade City, died in a crash, the department confirmed.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

According to FHP, Haberland was driving east in the inside lane of SR-50, or Cortez Boulevard, in Brooksville at 4:48 p.m.

Just before reaching Olympia Road, troopers say Haberland tried to pass another vehicle by using the center grass median when he lost control of the car. The car then spun across travel lanes, struck a fence on the south shoulder, and collided with a tree.

Haberland, who troopers say was not restrained, died at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.