Hillsborough County hosting free drive-thru pet vaccine clinic in Dover

The Brief Hillsborough County is offering free rabies vaccinations, microchips, and pet registration for local residents. The drive-thru clinic at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover lets pets get vaccinated without leaving the car. Officials have enough supplies to administer more than 1,000 shots for pets at least 3 months old.



Hillsborough County is providing free rabies vaccines, microchips, and pet registrations to help pet owners save money during a drive-thru clinic in Dover.

Hillsborough County pet resources

What we know:

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is hosting its annual drive-thru shot clinic at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. The event offers free rabies vaccinations, microchips, and pet registrations to help lower the cost of routine veterinary care.

To qualify for a vaccine, pets must be at least 3 months old. Officials confirmed they have enough supplies to administer more than 1,000 shots.

Free drive-thru pet services

Why you should care:

Rising costs across the region make basic veterinary care difficult to afford for many pet owners. Rabies vaccinations are required by county ordinance because rabies is a deadly disease, and officials aim to keep it at bay in the community.

Hillsborough County residents receive their required county tag and registration with the vaccine. Non-county residents are asked to register with their home county to remain compliant. Every pet attending that is not already microchipped will receive a required microchip during the visit.

Stress-free vet care

What they're saying:

The drive-thru setup allows pet owners to stay in their vehicles, eliminating the stress and anxiety often associated with traditional clinic visits.

"Most of the times they just stay in the passenger seat or a lot of times they stay in their owner's arms in front of the wheel, and they just get a little poke," said Dr. Ashley Guerra, a veterinarian with the Pet Resource Center. "It feels like a little bee sting for a second, and then they're on their way."

Guerra added that pets handle the process well because they avoid busy clinic lobbies. "A lot of times we don't see that fear and anxiety response that we would in a veterinary hospital," Guerra said. "We just kind of surprise and say, 'Okay, here you are, you're getting your vaccine and your microchip if you need it.' And so they tend to do very, very well."

Pet clinic event details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific dates or operating hours for future clinics beyond this annual event.

If you would like more information on the Pet Resource Center, click here.